Las Vegas Aces look to make historic comeback at home in semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The four-seed Las Vegas Aces host the top seeded New York Liberty on Friday night for game three of the WNBA semifinals with the hopes of coming back from being down 2-0.

Prior to the game, Tiffany Hayes was named this year's WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

LIVE BLOG

FOURTH QUARTER

7:47 - Plum makes it 82-59 Aces

8:33 - Young with layup, 80-56 Aces

THIRD QUARTER

0:00 - Plum makes it a 20-point game, 73-53 Aces

1:42 - Kelsey Plum with the 23-point jumper, 69-53 Aces

3:08 - Youngs lays it up and in, 66-53

4:44 - Wilson gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 64-53 Aces

6:53 - Chelsea Gray with the three, 61-53 Aces

8:02 - Fiebich knocks down the shot, 56-53 Aces

8:59 - Young with the pullup jumper, 56-49 Aces

SECOND QUARTER

0:00 - 52-49 Aces

1:39 - Young finds Wilson for the shot, 50-47 Aces

3:14 - Jackie Young with the 25-foot triple, 26-25 Aces

4:29 - Leonie Fiebich sinks the three, 40-38 Liberty

5:43 - Alysha Clark with the bucket, 38-35 Aces

FIRST QUARTER

0:00 - 26-23 Aces

50.1 - Courtney Vandersloot goes 2-2 from the line, 23-21 Liberty

4:23 - Jackie Young with the jumper, 16-12 Aces

6:07 - Breanna with the triple, 12-9 Liberty

9:24 - A'ja Wilson sinks the opening shot of the night, 2-0 Aces

