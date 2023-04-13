Las Vegas Aces introduce 2023 WNBA draft pick, Brittany Davis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coming off a championship season, the Las Vegas Aces have been very busy in the off-season, and now they have added another player through the '23 NBA Draft.

Alabama guard, Brittany Davis, will be switching from the Crimson Tide logo to the Aces logo.

This past year, Davis was named First Team All-SEC and was ranked fourth overall in the conference in points.

Alabama head coach, Kristy Curry, says she has hardly seen a player work as hard as Davis.

"She's relentless beyond and above practice," Curry said. "There weren't very many days that she wasn't in the gym early."

On top of that, her drive does not stop on the court. Davis will leave Alabama with two degrees, and is a proud mother.

Davis is one of very few collegiate players who is a mom, but she says her daughter is what drives her.

"She has matured me in a lot of ways and made me a better player, a better mom, a better person," Davis said.

Davis says she has learned as much, if not more from her daughter than what she has taught her.

She also says she carries those lessons to the court and wants to be the best player she can not just for the team, but for her little girl as well.

"Life has bumps and bruises and no matter what happens, you got to keep going, and keep pushing to be the best person you can be," Davis said.

The Aces will start their training camp for this upcoming season on April 30th.