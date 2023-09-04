Las Vegas Aces hosting pop-up shop, classroom contest ahead of postseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is less than a week left in the WNBA's regular season and the Las Vegas Aces are gearing up for a playoff push in order to defend their title as the reigning champs.

The team is encouraging the Las Vegas valley to "Raise The Stakes" through several events and programs leading up to playoffs.

On Sept. 10, fans will be able to sign a Good Luck banner at the final regular season game at T-Mobile Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for noon. The banner will be displayed at Aces Headquarter during postseason.

The Aces are also partnering up with the Clark County School District. Classes and schools can create displays and show their Aces pride for a chance to win prizes. Photos and videos can be submitted on social media by tagging @LVaces and using the hasghtag #RaiseTheStakes. Students can also create good luck posters for the team. Aces officials said teachers that are interested can contact CCSD's Community Engagement Office for more information.

Fans can also stop by an Aces pop-up shop at Aces Headquarters in Henderson on Sept. 12. It's located at 1415 Raiders Way and the pop-up will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be limited Las Vegas Aces rally cards.

Playoff tickets to the first round of playoffs and the WNBA Semifinals are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $12 per game.