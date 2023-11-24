Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces hosting meet-and-greet with Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces - Chelsea Gray
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 16:52:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are hosting a meet-and-greet with Chelsea Gray next week.

According to team officials, the event will be at Autonation Toyota of Las Vegas, which is located at 6300 West Sahara Avenue.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is a limit of two signed items per person and food will be provided, while supplies last.

