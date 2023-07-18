Las Vegas Aces hosting mammovan screening event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are promoting women's health and hosting a mammovan event at their headquarters in Henderson.

It's the second year in a row the reigning WNBA champions have hosted the mammovan.

This year's event is scheduled for Friday, July 28 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at their headquarters, which is located at 1415 Raiders Way. Select Aces players, staff members, and the team mascot BUCKET$ will be there.

Each patient who receives a mammography screening at the event will also receive a pair of tickets to the Aces game on Aug. 1, which is also the Aces Breast Health Awareness Night.

The team said a maximum of 40 patients will be screened that day.

Mammography screenings are primarily for woman 40 and older. However, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-877-581-6266, option 1.