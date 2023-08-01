Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray awarded second Western Conference Player of the Week honor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray was awarded the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

During the games played from July 24 - 30, the Aces went 2-0 with double-digit victories against the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings.

Gray averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in the wins while making 52.0 percent of her field goal attempts and 50.0 percent of her three-pointers. This is the second Player of the Week award for the five-time All-Star.

Last week, the award was also earned by fellow Las Vegas Aces forward A'Ja Wilson, marking her 12th time receiving the honor.

The Aces are set to face off against the Atlanta Dream this evening at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. PT.