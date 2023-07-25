A'ja Wilson earns 12th career WNBA Western Conference Player of The Week honor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time this season, reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson has been named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

Over the past week, the Las Vegas Aces star posted a pair of double-doubles. That includes 23 points and 15 rebounds in the win at Seattle on July 20 as well as a season-high 35 points and 14 rebounds in a win at Minnesota on July 22.

When facing the Lynx, Wilson went 14 for 17 from the field, which tied a league record for the highest single-game field goal percentage by a player attempting at least 17 shots. She's tied with Lisa Leslie who set the record in August 2002.

This week, Wilson also led the league in scoring and rebounding while finishing second in steals and seventh in blocked shots.

The Las Vegas Aces are currently in first place in the standings with a record of 21-2, as of Tuesday afternoon. The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun round out the top three teams.

The Aces are currently on the road and are facing the Chicago Sky later tonight. They will return home to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday to face the Dallas Wings.