Las Vegas Aces draft Alabama's Brittany Davis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces drafted Alabama guard Brittany Davis in the third round of the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday.

Davis was the 36th pick overall.

"We're very excited that Brittany Davis was available," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said. "She's a great three-point shooter. She's very physical and just a straight gamer so we know she is going to come into camp and compete to the best of her ability."

While playing for Alabama, Davis was a two-time All-SEC selection and averaged 17.8 points per game along with 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

"Brittany's story is one of perseverance, grit, and hard work," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "She has worked so hard to put herself in a position to be drafted and I can't think of anyone more deserving. I am so incredibly proud for her and her family."

Davis and other members of the Aces shared their excitement on Twitter.

The Las Vegas Aces are getting ready to defend its WNBA Championship title this season.

The team will open their season on the road and face the Seattle Storm on May 20.

That's before the home opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 27.

Channel 13 will also be televising three games this season including the season opener against the Storm.