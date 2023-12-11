Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray joining Sacramento Kings broadcast team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces' guard Chelsea Gray is joining a new team to wrap up the NBA season.

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings announced the three-time WNBA champion will be joining the NBC Sports California pregame and broadcast team as an analyst.

She will join hosts Kyle Draper, Morgan Ragan, and analysts Matt Barnes and Mike Bibby for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Her first broadcast is the pregame show on Monday night.

Going to be a vibe on set! Make sure y’all tune in! 😊👏🏾 https://t.co/AGYZuaSLoy — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) December 11, 2023

This isn't Gray's only analyst gig.

On Sunday, she was an analyst during the women's college basketball game between Duke University, her alma mater, and Florida Gulf Coast University. She was on the call for the ACC Network.

"We are very excited to welcome Chelsea back to the ACC Network as a game analyst," Sara Gaiero, vice president, production, ESPN said ahead of the game. "She's competed and own championships at the highest level so her experience and knowledge of the game will be such an asset to our already strong women's basketball coverage."

During the 2021-2022 seaosn, Gray was also involved in the ACC Network's "Northing But Net" studio coverage. She also called seven regular season games and three NCAA Tournament games throughout the year.