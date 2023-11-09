Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces' Alysha Clark ready to meet fans at local meet-and-greets

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Alysha Clark
Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 16:49:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are continuing to celebrate their second WNBA championship title and Alysha Clark is getting ready to meet even more fans.

On Thursday, the team announced that the 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year will be hosting two meet-and-greets next week.

On Monday, Nov. 13, she'll be at David Wilson's Toyota of Las Vegas, which is located at 3255 East Sahara Avenue. The event is scheduled to be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, she's be at Findlay Toyota, which is located at 7733 Eastgate Road, Suite 1A in Henderson. The event is also scheduled to run from 5 pm. to 6:30 p.m.

According to team officials, fans will be limited to two signed items per person. There will also be food provided, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH