Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
APTOPIX NASCAR Las Vegas Auto Racing
Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:18:35-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson celebrated his return to NASCAR with his first victory since his nearly yearlong suspension.

Larson won Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first victory with new team Hendrick Motorsports.

RELATED: Allmendinger wins at Las Vegas for surging Kaulig Racing

He ran only four races last season before he was suspended for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game.

NASCAR lifted the suspension at the start of this season and Hendrick was willing to give Larson a second chance.

His car is unsponsored and Hendrick funds it out of pocket because he believes companies will eventually want to back a winner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018