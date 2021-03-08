Allmendinger wins at Las Vegas for surging Kaulig Racing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger this year agreed to his first full-time season since 2018 in a deal with Kaulig Racing.

He's friends with team owner Matt Kaulig and has slowly been lured back into NASCAR as a favor to the team.

Kaulig Racing has eight Xfinity Series victories since its 2016 formation. Four of the wins were by Allmendinger.