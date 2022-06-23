Kris Bryant back home in Vegas: Answers whether city is ready for MLB

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native and Bonanza High School graduate Kris Bryant is back home doing a rehab assignment with the AAA Albuquerque Isotopes as he recovers from a back injury.

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, signed with the Colorado Rockies in the offseason.

The Isotopes are the Rockies AAA affiliate, leading to Bryant's visit to Las Vegas Ballpark tonight where he'll face the Aviators as he tests out his injuries in the hopes of being healthy enough to join his team.

"It feels pretty weird being here in the summer when I'm not supposed to be here." Bryant said. "I'm hoping it goes quicker than it's supposed to.

With his return home, I had to ask Bryant how he feels about Las Vegas possibly becoming a MLB city — and he didn't hold back.

"Oh yeah, absolutely (Las Vegas is an MLB town). It would have to be indoors (laughs)" Bryant said.