Kelsey Plum added to 2023 WNBA All-Star team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are shining bright this season and another player has been named a 2023 All-Star.

On Saturday, the team announced that Kelsey Plum has been selected as a 2023 All-Star reserve by the league's 12 head coaches. Teammates A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young were all named All-Star starters last weekend.

Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart will be team captains for the All-Star game and will draft their rosters by selecting first from the pool of eight remaining starters and the pool of 12 reserves. The All-Star Team Selection Special will air on ESPN on Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon and her staff have also been named coaches for the All-Star Game and will lead Team Wilson.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is coming to Las Vegas later this month. The WNBA STARRY 3-point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge is set for July 14 with the All-Star Game set for July 15.

The WNBA is also hosting the WNBA Live fan festival, which is open to the public for those two days.

