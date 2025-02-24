'Just wonderful': Local adaptive athlete participates in Rock ’N’ Roll series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas local Wonderful Cummings was born with cerebral palsy, yet she's finished over 50 races.

“I’m about to cry,” Wonderful's mom Jaquitta Cummings said. “I just heard my daughter can’t do this, she’s not going to be able to participate in sports and as a mother, it took a toll on me because I wanted my child to be as normal as you can and Team Hoyt, it brought just that.”

The 19-year-old has participated in seven Rock 'N' Roll series, including one on Sunday, as Wonderful crossed the finish line with her running partner Chris Bennett. Chris has pushed Wonderful for four years now on the strip.

While 17 adaptive athletes competed in this year’s race, Team Hoyt hopes to provide more opportunities for local adaptive athletes.

Wonderful’s mom says Team Hoyt has changed more than just her daughter’s life.

“It gives the kids hope,” Cummings said. "Wonderful would see kids playing in the summertime and she's looking like, why can't I do that and Team Hoyt gives them a chance to experience something that they thought they would never be able to experience, even with the parents."