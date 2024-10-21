Joey Logano wins South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We had a great day of playoff NASCAR racing here in the Valley.

The South Point 400 is one of the last races of the season, and for some drivers still in the hunt, Sunday was a pretty good day in the office.

But for others, there were some pretty big bumps on the road.

In the second phase of the race, there was a multi-car crash that included playoff drivers Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick, whose car flipped on the grass. Blaney and Elliot would continue, but Reddick would be sidelined for the rest of the race.

In the end, after only leading six of 267 laps, Joey Logano would win the race and secure a spot in the Championship Four.

Just one week ago, Logano was eliminated from the playoffs but was suddenly back in the Final 8 after an Alex Bowman disqualification.

He will now have a chance to win it all in the Cup Series Championship in Phoenix.

After the race, Logano was thrilled after getting his fourth win in the Valley.

"I'm in disbelief," Logano said. "You think of seven days ago about this time right now, I got a phone call saying we're back in. You fast-forward seven days and one week, here we are in Victory Lane in the Championship Four. I don't even know how to put that into words."

Sunday was NASCAR's last race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the year.

The Cup Series Championship race will take place on Nov. 10 at the Phoenix Raceway.

