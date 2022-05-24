How one former UNLV Rebel is getting his second chance at football

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gabe McCoy is no stranger to Las Vegas.

"Vegas is home for me," stated McCoy. "That's my second home. I grew up here. This is the city that helped me become a man."

From college football to indoor football, McCoy's football career isn't over yet.

"I remember our first game, we had an almost packed house. It was beautiful to see Vegas like show out. To see how the kids and all the families embrace the team. It's beautiful to see, it's electrifying. The energy is crazy"

The linebacker formed a special bond with the city of Las Vegas, dating back to his playing days with the scarlet & gray.

"We had a couple season ticket holders who came down and got to pick their seats. A couple people recognized me from UNLV. I was like, 'oh really?,'" shared McCoy. "They were like 'yeah! You were No. 25. We used to go to all of the UNLV games.' That's a beautiful thing to see. It's humbling to me that people still remember me and that I was that impactful."

McCoy says getting back on the gridiron was all about unfinished business.

Mccoy said, "I always told myself I never wanted to stop playing the game if I'm truly not done with it. You only get a certain amount of years to play football from like the age of seven to mid-thirties and that's if you're lucky. But I've always told myself, I wanna get the most out of this game."

The Vegas Knight Hawks are 4-6 on the season and will travel to face the Frisco Fighters on Saturday.