High school football media day kicks off Las Vegas season, Bishop Gorman ranked 2nd nationally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not many places host a region-wide media day for their high school student-athletes, but that is not the case for Southern Nevada, as 40 football teams from across Las Vegas gathered at Red Rock Resort and Casino on Tuesday for the Las Vegas Sun's 15th annual event.

“Football brings a lot of people together," Mojave quarterback AJ Williams said. "It’s like one big family. We’re all cool, we’re all friends outside of it, but once we get inside the lines, it’s all competition and we want to win.”

Bishop Gorman is bringing that winning mentality once again as the Gaels are ranked second nationally heading into the year.

“The guys work hard man," Bishop Gorman Head Football Coach Brent Browner said. "We’ve been going a long time, we’ve been practicing since January on and off, doing the things they’re going to have to do, and I think that body of work is what carries them at this point in time, we’ve been practicing for so long we just want to play a game.”

Top recruits including UNLV commit and Liberty’s Eliah Logo, BYU commit and Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin, Utah commit and Coronado’s JJ Buchanan as well as Arbor View's Christian Thatcher. Thatcher is on pace to become Nevada's leading tackler in his senior season.

“At the end of the day, I’m just going to go out there and play how I play," Thatcher said. "Play for the team and try to get everybody around me better and myself included.”

Despite being on different teams, some say Las Vegas high school football players embrace the challenge of proving that they're some of the best athletes in the nation.

“A lot of people say Cali ball is the best ball, Texas ball is the best ball. I feel like we’re really overlooked over here," Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Sione Motuapuaka said. "We go through things too. You know, we all go through the same off-season, we all work hard and put our head down. When we get to the field and it’s time to put on our pads, it says a lot.”

Friday night lights starts on August 16.