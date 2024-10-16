Henderson Silver Knights tee it up at fourth annual Swing for Hope golf tournament

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights teed off at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson on Tuesday for their fourth annual "Swing for Hope" golf tournament benefiting the Nevada Donor Society.

“It’s been a great relationship," Silver Knights captain Jake Bischoff said. "It’s been cool to be here with the people behind the scenes of the organization.”

There are about 700 Nevadans who are on the transplant waiting list.

“If you’re in need of a transplant, you may have to leave the state," Nevada Donor Network Foundation President Gordon Prouty said. "We are one of the highest states per capita in terms of organ donation, yet the majority of organs donated here go to other states.”

“Our medical system is small even though we’re a big state," Nevada Donor Network board member Patti Allen said. "We don’t have the population, and it took time to get the population to support a transplant center.”

Along with the Nevada Donor Society having a promotional partnership with the Silver Knights since the team's inception five years ago, the Vegas Golden Knights have made a $250,000 gift spread over the last five years as well.

“I’ve had two family members who have had kidney transplants, so number one, that's important to me, and I’ve been a Nevada citizen for 40 years," Nevada Donor Network board member Kelly LeGrow said. "Their support means a lot.”

Puck drop for the Silver Knights' home opener is at 7 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum on Friday.

“It’s been a great start to the season," Voice of HSK Brian McCormack said. "They split the first two games in Texas, but this is a team that’s going to score goals, this is a team that has exciting young prospects, this is a team that will be harder to play than in years past, there’s a little bit of sandpaper there so they look good off the start, we had a great day today, it’s a team that’s getting along so I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.”