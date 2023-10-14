Henderson Silver Knights tame Iowa Wild for first victory of the season

DES MOINES (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are starting the 2023-2024 season in the win column.

On Friday night, the team defeated the Iowa Wild 4-2.

Henderson got on the board first, scoring about halfway through the first period thanks to a power play goal from Sheldon Rempal.

🚀 rocket of a rising wrister from Rempal 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QYIj0YUfdU — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) October 14, 2023

The Wild were able to get that goal back by scoring one of their own. With the score tied going into the second period, it was Byron Froese's turn to find the back of the net. A beautiful pass from Tyler Benson made it to Froese who fired it home to put the Silver Knights up 2-1.

Putting the ⚡️ POWER ⚡️ in power play 😏 pic.twitter.com/k8ig1CQ7VV — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) October 14, 2023

Adam Cracknell then scored his first point as a Silver Knight. In the third period, he was able to get a back-hander beyond the reach of the Wild's goalie to make it 3-1. Iowa scored their second goal of the night with less than five minutes in regulation. However, Cracknell would score his second goal of the game, an empty-netter, to put the Silver Knights back on top and seal a 4-2 victory.

The win was also the first under new head coach Ryan Craig.

"I'm proud of our group. I thought our guys were ready to compete. It showed right from the start and carried all the way through," Craig said. "I thought, top to bottom, we had some chemistry. I thought we got better as the game went on."

Froese said it was special to get one for Craig and it's just the beginning.

"It helps the team morale and gets everybody excited," Froese said. "Happy for Craigger and there's many more to come."

Henderson and Iowa are back in action on Saturday night for the second game of the series. The Silver Knights return for their home opener on Oct. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda at The Dollar Loan Center.