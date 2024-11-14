Watch Now
Henderson Silver Knights take a trip to Build-A-Bear ahead of Lucky Launch donation

As the Henderson Silver Knights hope to set a new record at this year's "Lucky Launch" teddy bear toss, the team took to a local Build-A-Bear to make stuffed animals for children in need.
Since 2021, Henderson Silver Knights fans have donated over 20,000 stuffed animals to the team’s annual “Lucky Launch” teddy bear toss. As the club hopes to top last year’s number, 15,918 stuffed animals, this season, they took a trip to Build-A-Bear to donate their own bears.

"We get a lot of community support, just love that we can give back and give it to a young kid, and hopefully they love it,” Silver Knights forward Riley McKay said.

The toys are donated to local charities and organizations around the valley.

This year’s “Lucky Launch” game is on Saturday, December 7th, at Lee’s Family Forum. Fans are encouraged to bring as many stuffed animals as they can. For tickets, go to https://www.hendersonsilverknights.com/theme-knights/.

