Henderson Silver Knights hosting 3rd annual Swing For Hope golf tournament

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Raising money for charity one stroke at a time.

The Henderson Silver Knights' 3rd annual "Swing For Hope" golf tournament returns on Oct. 16 at the Revere Country Club, which is located at 2600 Hampton Road in Henderson.

Players will participate in the tournament, which raises money for the Nevada Donor Network Foundation's Nevada Transplant Institute. The institute will expand organ transplantation capabilities across the state and let Nevadans be treated closer to home.

Registration for the event is open. This is an age-restricted event and tickets will be for people that are at least 21 years old.

The event is scheduled to begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, including how to register, you can email Sally Dewhurst at sally@uknyproductions.com.