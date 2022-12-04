Henderson Silver Knights hold Lucky Launch night to help local charities

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver knights are back on home the ice against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Hockey fans are known for throwing hats in the Ice after a hat-trick. But on Saturday, they're throwing something else, this time for a good cause.

Saturday, the Silver Knights had The Dollar Loan Center packed for the game and fans had something a little extra to be excited about. Tonight was also the second annual Lucky Launch night.

Fans came out and brought stuffed animals to throw into the ice after the Silver Knights' first goal.

The Firebirds might have been first to hit the net, but then in the second period, Silver Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg finally made it happen.

Hundreds of stuffed animals hit the Ice after the puck hit the net.

They didn't stay on the ice for long, as they were all picked up and will be donated to Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army and The Quality Center.

Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros says he and the playoffs, along with the fans, were excited about tonight.

"It's a special night," Viveiros. "There's no doubt about it. People will look at that schedule and they'll look at that teddy bear toss evening. You know it's going to be a full crowd."

Rondbjerg says seeing all those stuffed animals hit the Ice after his goal was a good feeling.

"It's always a fun goal to score for sure. Seeing those teddy bears fly.....yeah it's a fun moment. "

The Silver Knights end the game tied at 2.

They leave with a point, but on to lose in a shootout 3-2.

They hit the road for their next game against the Ontario Reign.