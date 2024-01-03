Henderson Silver Knights forward named playing captain in AHL All-Star Game

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Silver Knights' forward Adam Cracknell is being honored by the American Hockey League.

On Wednesday, the league announced that Cracknell has been named one of two playing captains for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. This will be his first career AHL All-Star appearance.

While this is his first All-Star appearance, this is Cracknell's 18th full professional season. He was drafted in 2004 by the Calgary Flames and played for the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers from 2006 to 2008. He is currently the last active player to appear in a game for the Wranglers.

Throughout his career, Cracknell has played in 1,094 career games across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and in Europe and has scored 286 goals and 631 points.

According to AHL officials, captains for the All-Star game are selected by the league president each year to recognize players for their outstanding leadership and service. The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will be in San Jose on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.