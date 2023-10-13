Henderson Silver Knights announce opening night roster

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights season starts on Friday night. The team is on the road to start the season and will face the Iowa Wild.

On Friday, the team announced their opening night roster, which includes 24 players.

There are 15 forwards, including Mason Geertsen, Mason Morelli, Jakub Brabenec, Jakub Demek, Brendan Brisson, Adam Cracknell, Alex Swetlikoff, Patrick Guay, Byron Froese, Grigori Denisenko, Sheldon Rempal, Mason Primeau, Tyler Benson, Gage Quinner, and Daniel D'Amato.

Seven defensemen are on the roster including Daniil Chayka, Chrisoffer Sedoff, Lukas Cormier, Brandon Hickey, Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, and Dysin Mayo.

The two goaltenders listed on the roster are Jiri Patera and Jesper Vikman.

Bischoff has been named the captain while Froese and Cracknell will serve as assistant captains.

"We are very fortunate this season to have a core group of veteran players in Jake, Byron, and Adam who have been not only excellent performers throughout their careers, but tremendous role models and leaders as well," said Silver Knights' head coach Ryan Craig. "Jake has been with the Golden Knights organization through the beginning. Through his on-ice play and his off-ice perseverance, demeanor, and leadership, we know that he embodies the values of a Silver Knight and is the right man to lead this group."

The Silver Knights will be on the road for their first two games before hosting their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center on Oct. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda.