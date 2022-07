HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their home opener for the 2022-23 season.

The Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center.

The full 2022- 23 schedule will be released later this week. Season tickets for the 2022-23 regular season are available now and start at just $26 per game, before fees.