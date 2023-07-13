Henderson Silver Knights announce 2023-2024 schedule, Select-A-Seat event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights have officially released its scheduled for the 2023-2024 season.

The team will hit the ice 72 times this season, 36 times on the road and 36 times at home. Henderson will kick off their season on the road as they face the Iowa Wild on Oct. 13. The Silver Knights will host the San Jose Barracuda for their home opener, which is scheduled for Oct. 20.

The team said the television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Season ticket memberships are on sale now and information on single-game tickets will be available soon.

Thank you to our friends @FSWVegas for starring in this shoot!



Full schedule 👇https://t.co/fTZNx2pBl5 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) July 12, 2023

The Henderson Silver Knights are also hosting a Select-A-Seat event on July 27 at The Dollar Loan Center. The event is for fans looking to purchase new season ticket memberships.

Team officials said current members don't need to attend but can stop by if they're looking to upgrade or change their seat location.

Season tickets start at $30 per seat, per game. Partial plan locations will also be available at the event.

It runs from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can click here to RSVP.