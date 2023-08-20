Henderson Little League team triumphs 13-2 over Great Lakes team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Little League baseball team had a huge 13-2 victory over Ohio on Saturday, allowing them to avoid elimination and move ahead in the tournament.

The team had a 10-run streak during the first two innings, which was followed by a three-run home run hit by Nolan Gifford,

This victory comes after the team faced the team from Rhode Island, representing the Metro Region, earlier this week and lost 3-1.

Ahead of that game, the team's coach and a few players sat down with Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hintonto discuss what they hope to achieve in the series, as well as the journey to get there.

The boys from @cityofhenderson get it done. They’re on @KTNV tomorrow at 11 am. pic.twitter.com/XFDfpltDGS — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) August 19, 2023

Henderson will face off against North Dakota on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT on Channel 13.