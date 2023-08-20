Watch Now
Henderson Little League team triumphs 13-2 over Great Lakes team

Henderson Little League
Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 20:18:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Little League baseball team had a huge 13-2 victory over Ohio on Saturday, allowing them to avoid elimination and move ahead in the tournament.

The team had a 10-run streak during the first two innings, which was followed by a three-run home run hit by Nolan Gifford,

This victory comes after the team faced the team from Rhode Island, representing the Metro Region, earlier this week and lost 3-1.

Ahead of that game, the team's coach and a few players sat down with Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hintonto discuss what they hope to achieve in the series, as well as the journey to get there.

Henderson will face off against North Dakota on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT on Channel 13.

