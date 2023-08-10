Henderson Little League coaches prepared team for World Series which is one win away, president says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Little League is one win away from the Little League World Series.

The Nevada-representing team beat Utah in last night's regional semi-final 6-3.

After 36 years of Little League baseball in Southern Nevada, this year is the first time a team has been sent to the regionals.

The president of the team, Jason Caldwell, sat down with Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton to talk about the team's historic run.

"A lot of these kids have played together for a long time, playing 10 to 12 months out of the year, and a lot of them play together, so they have come together as a team," Caldwell said. "Their coaches are great. They have them well prepared. They're a special group of boys ready to go as far as they can take it."

After Utah and Montana's Little Leaguers play, Nevada will play against the winner Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

If the team wins, they are headed to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The valley has been rooting for the team on social media, and the president says the team has seen the messages.