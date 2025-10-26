HBCU spirit shines as Jackson State and Grambling State bring pride and passion to Las Vegas Classic

LAS VEGAS — The action on the field was only part of the story Saturday as Jackson State and Grambling State brought the rich tradition and contagious energy of HBCU football to Allegiant Stadium.

WATCH | The inaugural HBCU Classic in Las Vegas

Jackson State and Grambling State bring pride to Las Vegas HBCU Classic

The inaugural HBCU Classic delivered what fans had hoped for — history, community, and a whole lot of pride. While the football matchup drew thousands to the stands, it was the atmosphere — the bands, the fans, and the sense of family — that made the event unforgettable.

“They’re very passionate,” said Victoria Williams, a Jackson State supporter. “It’s important for the Black community for us to inspire each other, support each other, and see the amazing things we can do with that kind of love and energy.”

KTNV

That love was on full display throughout the day — in the drumlines, the halftime show, and the sea of blue and gold that stretched across the stadium.

For Tracie Clemons, a Las Vegas local, the Classic carried a deeper meaning.

“There’s a lot of culture in historic West Vegas,” Clemons said. “Our ancestors are all over this place, so to celebrate the HBCU Classic here — it’s powerful.”

KTNV

The game itself was a thriller. Jackson State struck first but lost starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan early to injury. Grambling State answered with a long touchdown and a late field goal before halftime to make it 10–9. After the break, C’Zavian Teasett led Grambling to a two-score lead before suffering a serious injury in the fourth quarter that halted play as both teams knelt in support.

KTNV

True freshman Jared Lockhart helped Jackson State rally back with a 62-yard touchdown to Nate Rembert and a 1-yard keeper to take a brief lead. But with 21 seconds left, Josh McCormick’s 44-yard field goal lifted Grambling State to a 26–24 win.

“HBCUs are our safe place,” said Latasha Stabler, who traveled in for the game. “You learn, you grow, you build an extended family. Even with rivalry, there’s still love for everybody.”

KTNV

That family feel — the shared joy and unity — was what fans said defined the night more than any final score.

“There’s a culture, there’s an atmosphere, there’s just a sense of community and pride that HBCUs have,” said Ben Jones. “It’s unique from any other institution.”

KTNV

As the final notes from the marching bands echoed through Allegiant Stadium, one thing was clear — Las Vegas may have hosted the game, but the heart of HBCU football stole the show.