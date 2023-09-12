Harlem Globetrotters taking the court at Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their high-flying and entertaining antics to Henderson.

The basketball team is getting ready to head out on a world tour that will stop in over 400 cities in more than 25 countries. That includes The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson and the game is scheduled for Feb. 26.

The original Harlem Globetrotters team was founded by Abe Saperstein in 1926. They played their first game on the road in Hinckley, Illinois on Jan. 7, 1927 and the rest is history. The team has been recognized at events around the world and in 1951, the U.S. State Department called the team "ambassadors of extraordinary goodwill."

Since the group was founded, nearly 750 men and women have played for the Globetrotters.

Tickets for the 2024 World Tour are scheduled to go on sale on Sept. 25.