Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks WWE and Wrestlemania coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WWE is coming to Las Vegas.

The city was recently named the next host for Wrestlemania 41, the pro wrestling company's biggest show of the year, and NXT Battleground will be the first event in town since the announcement.

Our Sports Reporter Johnny Resendiz got to speak with WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels about his role with the company and why both casual and die-hard fans should be excited about the event.