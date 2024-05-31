Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks WWE and Wrestlemania coming to Las Vegas

Our Sports Reporter Johnny Resendiz got to speak with WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels about his role with the company.
Screen Shot 2024-05-30 at 6.02.24 PM.png
Posted at 8:17 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 23:17:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WWE is coming to Las Vegas.

The city was recently named the next host for Wrestlemania 41, the pro wrestling company's biggest show of the year, and NXT Battleground will be the first event in town since the announcement.

Our Sports Reporter Johnny Resendiz got to speak with WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels about his role with the company and why both casual and die-hard fans should be excited about the event.

1-on-1 with WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH