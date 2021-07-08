Griner, Diggins-Smith help Mercury beat Aces 99-90 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime.

It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and three blocks. Diggins-Smith had eight assists and made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Sophie Cunningham, who made a career-high four 3-pointers, added 13 points and a career-best seven rebounds for Phoenix (8-9) in place of Taurasi, who didn't play because of a hip injury.

The Aces (14-5) had their four-game win streak snapped and fell a game behind the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm.

A'ja Wilson had 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas.