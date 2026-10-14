Green Valley High School crowns a historic homecoming queen

HENDERSON (KTNV) —

For the first time in Green Valley High School history, a student with Down syndrome won homecoming queen.

Meet Green Valley High School's historic homecoming queen:

Gigi Hutchison is the first homecoming queen with Down syndrome at Green Valley High School

“I’m so happy my friends voted for me," Gigi Hutchison said.

Down syndrome only describes a fraction of who Hutchison is as a person.

“I’m in student council, cheer, dance class and GVTV news," Hutchison said.

The well-rounded senior started cheering her freshman year.

“I just went to coach and said, 'Let’s try something,'" Gigi's mother, Lori said. "'Even if she is a manager, let’s do that.' She said, 'No, we’re going to try her out.'”

From that tryout on, Hutchison has brought one thing to every practice, pep rally and performance: “Smiles, Gigi brings nothing but smiles," Green Valley cheer coach Bailey Murry said.

Hutchison's positive attitude inspires others at school, and online. Her Instagram, @dscantgetmedown, uplifts millions through her videos.

"My favorite part is the fight song," Hutchison said.

KTNV Gigi Hutchison is the first Green Valley student with Down syndrome to win homecoming queen.

Hutchison and the fight song go hand-in-hand, both carrying a vivacious spirit that leaves a lasting impression.

“Her hardworking mindset and attitude has also inspired me and our team," said Green Valley cheer captain and fellow homecoming queen, Kaia Earl.

Hutchison is proud to represent the Down syndrome community, dancing through life no matter the occasion.

“I had some really good advice from some random person in a parking lot someday," Lori said. "They saw Gigi as a baby and they said, you’re going to be on the best roller coaster of your life, and that can’t be truer words. So when you see someone that loves to come to school, give high fives to every person in the hallway — give a high five back and just except them, because all they want is friendship and love.”

Green Valley kicks off postseason play on Friday at home.