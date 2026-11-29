LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored three goals to move into second place on Vegas’ career points list, helping the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday.

Karlsson has 418 points with Vegas, one more than Jonathan Marchessault. Captain Mark Stone took over the franchise lead on Nov. 20 but was ruled out Saturday.

Trevor Connelly, Victor Olofsson and Tomas Hertl also scored as Vegas bounced back from a 4-1 loss at San Jose on Friday night. The Golden Knights improved to 3-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Juraj Slafkovský and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, which lost its fourth straight. The Canadiens fell 6-0 at Colorado on Wednesday and have scored six goals during the skid.

Karlsson has four career hat tricks. He's one of three players in their 10th season with Vegas, along with defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore. He also holds the club’s season record with 43 goals, set during its inaugural 2017-18 season.

Connelly scored his 10th goal of the season. The rookie forward became the youngest player in franchise history to score twice in a game Tuesday in Edmonton, with two goals and an assist.

Hertl scored a day after recording an assist in his 900th NHL game. He spent his first 11 seasons with San Jose before joining Vegas.

Vegas ended a three-game skid against Montreal in the first of two meetings this season.

Up next

Canadiens: At Utah on Monday night.

Golden Knights: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.