LAS VEGAS, Nev. — In this week's Knights in the Morning, defenseman Noah Hanifin talks about Team U.S.A. and the new PWHL team in Las Vegas, the Vanguards.

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Noah Hanifin talks gold medal and Vegas Vanguards

Alex Eschelman: What did you learn from [winning gold] that experience?

Hanifin: "I mean, it just shows how big sports can be for people. I think the coolest part was seeing the whole country unite over the team and winning the gold medal. It just felt bigger than hockey, and that was the first time I'd really ever experienced that."

Alex: "Along with the men winning, the women as well, and we actually have a PWHL team coming to Vegas this season. How cool is it to see the rise of hockey in America?

Hanifin: "Oh, it's so cool, especially being over there at the Olympics because I knew a few of the girls on the team. Megan Keller scored the overtime goal. I went to [Boston College] with her, so just to hang out together for a couple of weeks and watch them get it done was so cool. And the team coming here in Vegas, I mean, it's been such a great sports town here and the people and the fans love hockey, so I think they're going to fit right in and it's going to be great for the fans in Vegas to watch them play as well."

The Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks on the road on Friday at 1:00 p.m.