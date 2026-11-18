LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13's Alex Eschelman sits down with Golden Knights forward Nic Dowd as he shares his advice to younger players in the league.

WATCH | Nic Dowd shares words of wisdom

12-year vet Nic Dowd gives advice to younger players

Alex Eschelman: "You're the oldest player on the team which also means the wisest — what's the fatherly advice, the player's advice, that you give all these guys?"

Nic Dowd: "I hesitate to jump in on advice with guys, I came into this team, you're trying to find your way and you don't want to overstep, in my NHL career with LA, Vancouver and a lot with Washington, being able to watch a lot of great individuals come through there and great people and learn from those guys, I was welcomed into this team right away, I think that speaks to the people who are in this organization, especially the players, if I had to give any advice is that you can really only control what you can control and in the end, if you feel like you've done the best that you can do, then you should be able to walk away and be happy about that and not stew over it, there's a lot of things in this league that are out of your control that you're not going to be able to fix and the guys that can figure that out early and continue to like try and stay positive and be good teammates and be valuable is the guys who stick around."

The Vegas Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena Thursday night to host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.