LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Jai'Den Thomas scored to break UNLV's touchdown record in the Rebels' 34-14 victory over rival Nevada on Saturday night to close out the regular season.
Arnold finished with 234 yards on 15-for-22 passing for UNLV (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). He rushed 15 times for 122 yards.
Arnold picked up 87 yards on a pass to Taeshaun Lyons before Thomas ran it in from a yard for the Rebels' final score. It was the 44th career touchdown for the senior nicknamed Jet with a bowl game looming — one more than Lexington Thomas had from 2015-18.
Ramon Villela's 43-yard field goal gave UNLV a 3-0 first-quarter lead, and Arnold finished off an 86-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring run for a 10-0 lead early in the second.
AJ Bianco's 12-yard touchdown toss to Herschel Turner got Nevada within three, but Arnold connected with Lyons for a 7-yard score late and UNLV took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
Bianco's 33-yard touchdown run cut it to 17-14 midway through the third quarter, but Villela added a 31-yard field goal for a six-point advantage heading to the fourth.
Arnold and Kayden McGee teamed up on a 36-yard completion, and Arnold passed to Keyan Burnett for a 17-yard touchdown on the next play to put the Rebels ahead 27-14 just 44 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Bianco completed 16 of 24 passes for 162 yards with an interception for the Wolf Pack (5-7, 4-4), who needed to win to qualify for a bowl game. He rushed for a team-high 43 yards on 11 carries.
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Jackson Arnold, Jai'Den Thomas propel UNLV to 34-14 victory over rival NevadaJackson Arnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Jai’Den Thomas scored to break UNLV’s touchdown record in the Rebels’ 34-14 victory over rival Nevada.
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