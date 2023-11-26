Gonzaga, USC headlining Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best college men's basketball teams in the country are coming to the valley to do battle.

The Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational is set for Dec. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Washington and Colorado State will open the Saturday night doubleheader at 4 p.m. That sets the stage for a Top-25 matchup between Gonzaga and USC, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This will be the fourth time Gonzaga and USC basketball teams have played each other. The previous matchup was an Elite Eight showdown in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the Bulldogs won. However, the Trojans took the two games before that, which were in 1992 and 1993.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $44.

Fans can also upgrade to the VIP Experience, which will be in the Skyy Vodka Lounge where fans will have access to unlimited food and an open bar, take photos with the NCAA National Championship Trophy, and watch the games with former stars like Nick Young, Adam Morrison, and Dan Dickau.