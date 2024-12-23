Year in Review: Looking back on an up-and-down 2024 for the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While a Golden Knights Stanley Cup title would have 2023 go down as a historic year in Vegas sports, 2024 couldn't provide the same results.

The year did see major additions and dramatic change in the organization. Before we flip the calendar to 2025, let's look back on the year that was for Vegas Born.

The Golden Knights couldn't replicate the same Cup Run magic in the 2023-24 season. After being plagued by injuries, the team added Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin at the trade deadline.

2023-2024 look back: VGK season comes to an end

While the VGK would make playoffs, they couldn't get hot at the right time, The Guys in Gold fell to the Dallas Stars in 7 games in a hard-fought first-round series.

Over the offseason, the floodgates opened with trades and free agency. The team traded away Logan Thompson and Paul Cotter while letting six unrestricted free agents walk, most notably original misfit Jonathan Marchessault.

WATCH | Fans react to the loss of one of the Golden Knights' key players:

'Without Marchy, we don't have a Stanley Cup': VGK fans react to losing Jonathan Marchessault

The Knights made key additions like Victor Olofssons, Alexander Holtz, and Ilya Samsonov to help replace the team's offseason departures. By the year's end, the team again sits among the top teams in league standings.

Check out Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters' annual recap looking back on the year that was for the Golden Knights.