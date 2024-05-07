2023-2024 look back: Vegas Golden Knights season comes to an end

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights brought a new level of excitement to the 2023-24 season as they took to the ice as defending Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in franchise history.

Though there was inconsistency along the way, the Knights managed to clinch not only their sixth playoff birth in the last seven years, but also a Western Conference Finals rematch against the top seed, the Dallas Stars.

The Knights took the first two games on the road, however, the Stars came back to win the next three. VGK tied up the series, but nine players needing surgeries throughout the season eventually caught up to Vegas as the Stars took Game 7 2-1.

"That's a lot of surgeries for guys to overcome and to find your game," Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We needed to be one goal better at the end of the day."

While they were one goal short, the Knights are both proud of this year's group and sad to see it end.

"The longer you play, the more you appreciate the people," Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. "We'd love to keep everybody together if we can."

"It kind of brings tears to your eyes when you realize you're not going to be with the same group of guys because you build these bonds, you build these friendships and you have to see teammates and friends go," Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone said. "It's disappointing, but I guess for our organization it's fuel to the fire."

The Knights get back on the ice to prepare for the 2024-25 season in September.