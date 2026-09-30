William Karlsson stays a Vegas Golden Knight after signing 2-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — William Karlsson will remain a Vegas Golden Knight after signing a two-year contract extension worth $6.75 million per year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

As one of the Golden Knights' "Original Misfits," Karlsson has skated in 570 regular-season games and ranks second in goals in team history.

The 33-year-old forward has been with the team since its inaugural 2017-18 season, when he was selected from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL Expansion Draft.

A native of Marsta, Sweden, he was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

During his first season in Vegas, Karlsson scored a career-high 43 goals and remains the record-holder for most goals by a Golden Knight in a single season. He was also awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

WATCH: In a recent interview with Channel 13, Karlsson reflected on what his time with the Golden Knights has meant, as the team enters its 10th season:

Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Golden Knights

Karlsson owns a +55 rating in his postseason career, the best among all active NHL players, and has appeared in 121 postseason games for Vegas. The Golden Knights note that he played in all 22 contests of the team's 2023 Stanley Cup victory run.

In his 10 years with the team, Karlsson has remained a fan-favorite among the VGK faithful, often referred to as "Wild Bill." He lived up to the name with a shirtless speech at the 2023 Stanley Cup victory parade that has gone down in fan history for the often-quoted proclamation: "Day F—ing One."

Karlsson married his wife, Emily Ferguson, in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022. The couple now have two sons and a third on the way.