LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp is officially in the books for the Vegas Golden Knights. There isn't much time to reflect on it.

Vegas wrapped up its final camp practice Friday with one preseason game remaining before the regular season begins Tuesday.

For a veteran group accustomed to starting seasons quickly, forward Brett Howden said the shortened runway has made finding the team's game as soon as possible a priority.

WATCH | Golden Knights wrap training camp with one final preseason test before opening night

Golden Knights wrap training camp with one final preseason test before opening night

“The most guys play is two games in preseason for vets, so it's not many games,” Howden said. “This organization has had a history of coming out good out of the gates and having a good start to the season, and I think that's really key for us.”

The Golden Knights got their first extended look at many of their veterans Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Utah Mammoth. Howden said the group improved as the game progressed after fighting its timing early.

That's exactly what preseason is for, but this year there are fewer opportunities to work through those issues.

“Unlike when these guys have normally played their first exhibition game, they don't have 10 more days,” Craig said. “We've got one more exhibition game, we'll get one more practice on Monday, and we're playing for real on Tuesday.”

That final exhibition comes Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, and it could provide the best preview yet of the team Vegas will put on the ice for opening night.

Craig said the Golden Knights are trending toward using a lineup “fairly close” to their opening-day group. He also expects San Jose to dress a lineup featuring many of its NHL players.

“It might be, you know, as close as we're going to get in an exhibition season to an NHL game,” Craig said.

Saturday also represents another opportunity for 20-year-old Trevor Connelly, who made his preseason debut at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The 2024 first-round pick has remained with the Golden Knights through the end of his first NHL training camp and earned looks alongside several of the team's established veterans.

“As the camp's progressed, his level, like the guys that are all still here, has continued to get better,” Craig said.

After Saturday, Vegas will have one final practice Monday.

Then, as Howden put it, “the real fun begins.”