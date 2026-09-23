Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ten years in, William Karlsson has remained a constant on the Vegas Golden Knights.
He's one of three "Original Misfits" who still play for the team, along with Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore.
As the Golden Knights prepare for puck drop on their 10th season as a National Hockey League franchise, Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman caught up with Karlsson to ask what his time with the team has meant:
Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Golden Knights
The Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday at 7 p.m. and wrap up preseason play on Saturday.
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Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Golden KnightsWilliam Karlsson is one of the three original misfits still playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, along with Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore.
VGK opens training camp with ‘unfinished business’ after Stanley Cup Final runThe Golden Knights opened training camp Thursday with new coach Ryan Craig, a shortened preseason and “unfinished business” after finishing two wins shy of the Stanley Cup.
Kelly McCrimmon speaks during VGK training campVegas opened its 10th season with a new head coach, a shortened training camp and the sting of finishing two wins shy of the Stanley Cup.
Ryan Craig speaks during VGK training campVegas opened its 10th season with a new head coach, a shortened training camp and the sting of finishing two wins shy of the Stanley Cup.