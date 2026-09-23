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Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights

Karlsson is one of the three original misfits who are still on the team.
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William Karlsson sits down with Alex Eschelman at VGK media day.
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ten years in, William Karlsson has remained a constant on the Vegas Golden Knights.

He's one of three "Original Misfits" who still play for the team, along with Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore.

As the Golden Knights prepare for puck drop on their 10th season as a National Hockey League franchise, Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman caught up with Karlsson to ask what his time with the team has meant:

Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson talks 10 seasons with the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday at 7 p.m. and wrap up preseason play on Saturday.

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Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights