LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights star forward William Karlsson was wed to his fiancee, Emily Ferguson, at Resorts World Las Vegas over the weekend.

Among the guest were Knights' captain Mark Stone and his wife Hayley, defenseman Shea Theodore and his wife Mariana, and Calgary Flames goaltender Oscar Dansk. Ferguson's twin sister, Haley, was the maid of honor and reportedly attended with her husband Oula Palve, who plays professional hockey in Sweden.

Bethany Paige Photography Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and former 'The Bachelor' contestant Emily Ferguson celebrated their wedding at Resorts World Las Vegas over the weekend of July 23, a resort spokesperson says.

The wedding festivities including a spa day for Karlsson at Awana Spa & Wellness and a rehearsal dinner at Asian-inspired fine dining restaurant FUHU, according to Resorts World. A welcome reception was held at RedTail, a gaming bar where guest sang karaoke.

Ferguson, who was a contestant on the 20th season of ABC's "The Bachelor," prepared for the big day at the Palace, the 6,500-square-foot estate-style suite at Crockfords, while Karlsson and his groomsmen enjoyed time at Eight Cigar Bar.

The ceremony was help on the Rose Rooftop with views of the Las Vegas Strip in the background. Guests were escorted to the Lily Ballroom for the reception by the DrumBots, the official drum line of the Golden Knights.

"The party didn’t stop all night as the bride, groom and their guests danced the night away and enjoyed late night treats including cotton candy cart, a grilled cheese station and Mulberry Pizza," according to Resorts World.

The newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Karlsson spent the next morning with an in-suite "hangover" brunch followed by a day in private cabanas at the VIP pool.