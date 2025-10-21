Vegas Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore expands foundation support for breast cancer organizations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than 12 hours after playing at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore was back in the community — this time off the ice — to champion a cause close to his heart.

Through his foundation, Kay’s Power Play, Theodore joined Comprehensive Cancer Centers on Tuesday morning to announce more than $14,000 in donations benefiting Susan G. Komen Nevada and the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors.

The initiative, launched six years ago in honor of Theodore’s late grandmother Kay, aims to fund breast cancer screenings and provide financial assistance for patients across Southern Nevada.

“It’s incredible,” Theodore said. “I know my grandmother would be so proud — starting this in her name and just being able to help as many women as we can. That’s the most important thing.”

During an emotional ceremony at Comprehensive’s Henderson Treatment Center, Theodore and Comprehensive practice president Dr. Rupesh Parikh surprised the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors with a $10,000 check, followed by an additional $4,000 donation from We Work for Health to support lifesaving screenings and patient programs.

Dr. Parikh said the funding will directly impact women who might otherwise go without essential care. “Low-income families who can’t afford mammograms or people in rural communities who can’t get testing done — this helps remove those barriers,” he said. “The earlier we can catch it, the more lives we can save.”

For Theodore, that message is personal. The 29-year-old defenseman was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 22, an experience that deepened his understanding of early detection’s importance.

“Everyone should check themselves or book that doctor’s appointment,” Theodore said. “It’s really important — early detection is the biggest thing.”

Now in its sixth year, Kay’s Power Play has grown from a tribute to a movement — one that continues to bring together the hockey community and local advocates in the fight against cancer.

“The community here is amazing,” Theodore said. “It’s very personal — for myself, my family, and for everyone who’s been affected. It really hits home.”

Through compassion, awareness, and continued partnership, Kay’s Power Play is helping ensure more women in Southern Nevada receive the care they need — proof that some of Theodore’s most meaningful wins come far from the ice.