Think Pink: Sharing the stories of breast cancer warriors in Las Vegas

A breast cancer diagnosis changes lives forever — and not just the lives of those fighting the disease, but those who support them through the journey.

At Channel 13, we aim to elevate the experiences of local warriors and survivors, empowering them to share their stories and raise awareness of the ways breast cancer affects patients and doctors, families and loved ones.

Throughout the month of October, we're challenging our viewers to "Think Pink" with us and help raise awareness.

Whether it's sharing your personal story or a word of encouragement for those battling this disease, we want to hear from you.