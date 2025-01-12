Vegas Golden Knights looking for a win against Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to wrap up a three-game homestand with a win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night after suffering two losses.

Back to it 👊



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/ZZzAmeSQSy pic.twitter.com/7dLkBMPXrq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 12, 2025

Coming off their 2-1 loss against the New York Rangers, head coach Bruce Cassidy said the key for Sunday's game in maintaining high-level effort and creating scoring opportunities for the team.

Captain Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl said the team needs to find new ways to win while maintaining a strong defense and capitalizing on every chance that comes their way.

Despite the recent losses, Vegas Born still holds the top spot for the Pacific Division at 59 points (28-11-3), and the third spot for the entire NHL.

A win tonight would mark this as the 341st in franchise history and 18-6-0 home record for this season.

Some milestones to watch out for:



Victor Olofsson – One goal away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Four points away from 200 career points

Alex Pietrangelo – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel currently leads the team with 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists), followed by Mark Stone with 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists)

Sunday's game is also Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Knight. Fans in attendance can create "My Hero is" signs at stations in Sections 11/12 at T-Mobile Arena.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.



Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.