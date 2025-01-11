Vegas Golden Knights battle the New York Rangers for the first time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going toe-to-toe against the New York Rangers for the first time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the New York Islanders on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New York Rangers visit Vegas for the first time on a three-game road trip.

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Head coach Bruce Cassidy stresses the importance of working through a tough loss and starting anew for the next game.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34 or stream at KnightTime+

