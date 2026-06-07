T-Pain to headline free concert in Toshiba Plaza before Stanley Cup Final Game 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain will headline a free concert outside T-Mobile Arena ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL announced on Sunday.
The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 2-1 after blowing a four-goal lead in Game 3 but beating the Carolina Hurricanes in double-overtime.
T-Pain's performance is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ahead of the scheduled 5 p.m. puck drop.
Organizers warn that no bags or backpacks will be permitted, except for small, personal bags. You can refer to T-Mobile Arena's official bag policy for more detailed information. Coolers, outside food and drink, and lawn chairs will also not be allowed on the plaza. Complimentary water stations are expected to be available throughout the event.
Portions of T-Pain's performance are expected to be featured in broadcast coverage on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
-
Stanley Cup Final watch parties set across Las Vegas for the Golden KnightsThe Vegas Golden Knights are back in the Stanley Cup Final, and places across the valley are joining in on the fun by hosting watch parties for fans.
DirecTV has removed KTNV Channel 13 – Here’s how to keep watchingContact DirecTV by calling 1-855-KEEP-US-1 (1-855-533-7871) and ask them to restore your local programming.
-
By the numbers: The Vegas-Carolina Stanley Cup Final through 3 gamesThe Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes has made plenty of NHL history through the first three games.
Mitch Marner highlights Vegas' 4-goal, 2nd period with natural hat trickMitch Marner had a natural hat trick in the second period to build a 4-goal lead over the Hurricanes in the Golden Knights’ 5-4, double-overtime victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
'Go Knights Go': Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in GoldWhen you think of cheering on our Guys in Gold, did you ever wonder what some of the oldest and wisest fans in our valley do for each game? Well, Channel 13 wanted to find out! The
'Go Knights Go': Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in GoldWhen you think of cheering on our Guys in Gold, did you ever wonder what some of the oldest and wisest fans in our valley do for each game? Well, Channel 13 wanted to find out! The