T-Pain to headline free concert in Toshiba Plaza before Stanley Cup Final Game 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain will headline a free concert outside T-Mobile Arena ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL announced on Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 2-1 after blowing a four-goal lead in Game 3 but beating the Carolina Hurricanes in double-overtime.

T-Pain's performance is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ahead of the scheduled 5 p.m. puck drop.

Organizers warn that no bags or backpacks will be permitted, except for small, personal bags. You can refer to T-Mobile Arena's official bag policy for more detailed information. Coolers, outside food and drink, and lawn chairs will also not be allowed on the plaza. Complimentary water stations are expected to be available throughout the event.

Portions of T-Pain's performance are expected to be featured in broadcast coverage on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.